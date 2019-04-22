Turning Point: Parthiv steals the show from Dhoni

April 22, 2019 08:23 IST

IMAGE: Dale Steyn, right, gives his verdict after Parthiv Patel, second from right, ran out Shardul Thakur to give RCB a 1 run victory. Photograph: BCCI

A rare IPL game in which wicket-keepers from either team made telling contributions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel stole the show from Chennai Super Kings glovesman and Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with a crucial match-winning run-out off the final ball of the match.

RCB looked on course for an easy victory with CSK needing 26 for victory from the final over.

Nothing is impossible when Captain Cool is still out in the middle. He may have refused singles in the penultimate over even though Dwayne Bravo was at the other end, leaving many wondering if he had already given up.

Dhoni was at his devastating best when he came up against Umesh Yadav in the final over. The first ball was hit for a boundary followed by a mighty 6 over midwicket which went out of the ground.

He then smashed the next ball straight for another 6. Dhoni then mishit a full toss to deep midwicket for 2 runs before swinging a full delivery from Umesh over midwicket for another 6, leaving CSK with the easy task of getting just 2 runs for victory off the final ball.

The last ball was an anti-climax by comparison. Dhoni was beaten by the slower ball and he tried to sneak a quick bye which would have taken the match to a Super Over.

However, Parthiv was the quickest to react. He collected the ball and threw the stumps down in a flash. Non-striker Shardul Thakur was run out and RCB had won the game by just 1 run.

Earlier, Parthiv top scored for RCB with a quickfire 53 from 37 balls to help RCB post 161/7.

Dhoni posted an amazing 84 not out from 48 balls, the spotlight was firmly on Parthiv at the end.