HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Cummins be fit for 2nd Ashes Test?

Will Cummins be fit for 2nd Ashes Test?

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 22, 2025 16:35 IST

x

'It's on track and pulling up pretty well. (I'm) half a chance for the next game.'

Australian captain Pat Cummins, who will miss the opening Test, surprisingly bowled in the nets on Thursday

IMAGE: Australian captain Pat Cummins bowled in the nets on Thursday. Photograph: ausmencricket/Instagram

Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Saturday he was a half chance to play in the second Ashes test in Brisbane after missing the first because of a back injury.

Cummins was replaced as skipper by Steve Smith and as a fast bowler by Scott Boland for the Perth test but suggested he might be ready to take back both roles for the day-night test at the Gabba from December 4.

 

"It's feeling good," Cummins said of his back during a stint of commentary on Fox Sports TV.

"I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I'd bowl around 10 overs then a couple of quieter day and then going again.

"It's on track and pulling up pretty well. (I'm) half a chance for the next game. I'll have a couple more bowls and then there could be about two weeks before the next one the way this one is going.

"I'm pretty hopeful and it's probably better than it was a few weeks ago."

While Cummins might be back for Brisbane, top order batsman Usman Khawaja must be a doubt for the second test after injuring his back and failing to take up his opening spot in either innings in Perth.

"Unfortunately Uzzy is not moving too well. His back flared up again in the slips going for a jump above his head so he's unable to open," Cummins added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Head high as Australia crush England in first Ashes Test
Head high as Australia crush England in first Ashes Test
PIX: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1
PIX: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1
Why Tea Before Lunch in Guwahati Test...
Why Tea Before Lunch in Guwahati Test...
Thakur to lead Mumbai; Suryakumar, Sarfaraz in squad
Thakur to lead Mumbai; Suryakumar, Sarfaraz in squad
Mahit Sandhu wins 50m Rifle 3 Positions Deaflympics gold
Mahit Sandhu wins 50m Rifle 3 Positions Deaflympics gold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Donald Trump Jr spends incredible experience at Anant Ambani s Vantara shares insights0:46

Donald Trump Jr spends incredible experience at Anant...

IND VS SA Fan cheers KL Rahul ahead of 2nd test match in Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati0:28

IND VS SA Fan cheers KL Rahul ahead of 2nd test match in...

Pune Leopard hit Pimparkhed villagers wear spiked collars to prevent Leopard Attack6:25

Pune Leopard hit Pimparkhed villagers wear spiked collars...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO