Mahit Sandhu wins 50m Rifle 3 Positions Deaflympics gold

IMAGE: South Korea’s Deong Jain (silver), India’s Mahit Sandhu (gold) and Hungary’s Mira Zsuzsanna Biatovszki (bronze) on the victory podium after the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the Summer Deaflympics, in Tokyo, on Saturday. Photograph: NRAI

India's Mahit Sandhu extended her splendid debut run by winning the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions gold for her fourth medal at the Summer Deaflympics, in Tokyo, on Saturday.

She totalled 456.0 after 45 shots and bagged her second gold of the Games.

South Korea's Dain Jeong took silver with 453.5, while Hungary's Mira Zsuzsanna Biatovszki claimed bronze with 438.6.

Mahit also broke both the Deaf Qualification World record and Deaflympics World record on her way to the final.

She topped qualification with 585-31x -- scoring 194 in kneeling, 198 in prone and 193 in standing -- breaking her own previous mark of 576, set at last year's World Deaf Shooting Championships in Hannover.

India's Natasha Joshi also made the final, qualifying seventh with 566-12x. She finished fifth with 417.1.

In the final, Mahit led the field through the kneeling, prone and the first 10 standing shots.

A 9.4 on her 41st shot briefly handed the advantage to Jeong, who hit a 10.1, but the Indian staged a composed comeback, producing four successive 10s to seal the title.

India’s shooters have so far won 14 medals at the Deaflympics, including five gold, six silver and three bronze.

Abhinav Deshwal and Chetan Hanmant Sapkal are in the fray in the 25m pistol event.