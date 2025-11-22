HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thakur to lead Mumbai; Suryakumar, Sarfaraz in squad

November 22, 2025 10:05 IST

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur will lead Mumbai’s 17-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, from November 26 to December 18. Photograph: BCCI

Shardul Thakur will lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The 17-member squad includes India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube.

Mumbai are the defending champions of the competition, having won it the previous year under Shreyas Iyer, who is not a part of the current squad, which also features Ajinkya Rahane.

The squad also includes Angkrish Raghuvanshi as wicketkeeper along with Hardik Tamore, India seamer Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian.

 

Siddhesh Lad, who scored 530 runs in five matches, including three centuries and a fifty so far in the first leg of the Ranji Trophy this season, was also named.

The Elite division of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be held from November 26 to December 18. The first round of the competition will be played at Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, while the knock-out round is in Indore.

Mumbai will play Railways in their tournament opener at Lucknow on November 26.

The squad: Shardul Thakur (captain), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ayush Mhatre, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Irfan Umair.

