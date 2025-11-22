Why Tea Before Lunch in Guwahati Test...

IMAGE: Fans display the Indian flag during the national anthem ahead of Day 1 in the second Test between India and South Africa at the ACA stadium, in Guwahati, on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Guwahati made its debut as the newest Test match centre as India took on South Africa in the second and final game of the two-match series on Saturday.

The fixture at the Assam Cricket Association stadium also witnessed a historic shift in the 148-year history of the game's longest format, as the tea break was before lunch.

Traditionally, the day's play in a Test has toss-lunch-tea-stumps in that order. In Guwahati, it is toss-tea-lunch-stumps.

Players walked off the ground for tea before the lunch break for the first time in Test cricket since 1877.

The unusual change was because of early sunrise and sunset in the northeastern part of India.

In eastern India, the sun normally sets by 4:15 pm during winter.

As a result, the first session of the match, after South Africa elected to bat, was played between 9 am and 11 am. The tea break followed from 11 am to 11:20 am.

Lunch is between 1.20 and 2 pm and the post-tea session from 2 pm to 4 pm.