PIX: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1

November 22, 2025 12:16 IST

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with K L Rahul after dismissing Aiden Markram on the cusp of the tea break on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah reaped the rewards for a probing morning spell by removing Aiden Markram with the final delivery of the first session as South Africa reached 82 for 1 at tea against India on the opening day of the second Test, in Guwahati, on Saturday.

India’s pace repeatedly asked questions to both Markram (38) and Ryan Rickleton (35 batting), who survived the opening six-over spell, largely due to K L Rahul dropping a regulation catch at second slip when the former was batting on six.

 

Jasprit Bumrah reacts after Aiden Markram is dropped by KL Rahul

Just when it seemed that Proteas opening pair are firmly in control, Bumrah bowled a full delivery and Markram going for an expansive drive was castled all ends up.

Towards the end of the first session, a couple of deliveries from Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar did turn and jump but the better batting surface on offer did make the job of the openers way more easier.

Aiden Markram plays a shot.

There wasn't any sign of uneven bounce first up but Bumrah did make liberal use of the lateral movement that was on offer. Bumrah did challenge the outside edge of both Rickleton and Markram's bats, while Siraj repeatedly troubled the southpaw with his angular deliveries, which would pitch on middle and move away.

Bumrah hit Markram's pads with some sharp off-cutters making him uncomfortable. Then he got one to straighten which the Proteas vice-captain jabbed at and to his relief found KL Rahul spill a regulation chance. It was the seventh over of the innings and Markram was then batting on 6.

Ryan Rickelton hits a four

India skipper Rishabh Pant introduced Nitish Reddy at the stroke of drinks break and post break changed his ends. But his bowling at best was steady without being menacing. The 'in-out' field employed by Pant with three slips along with deep point and deep square leg made scoring easier for the openers.

Once the moisture dried up, Markram did play some flowing drives and the punch through covers off Reddy was among the best boundaries during the first session.

In case of Rickleton, he punished the deliveries from Siraj and Reddy which strayed down the leg-side.

