Will Bumrah play 5 Tests in England? Gambhir replies

IMAGE: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir with skipper Shubman Gill during the team's pre-departure press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn't specify which three of the five Tests will Jasprit Bumrah be available but insisted that the bowling unit has enough quality to handle the workload in absence of its the pace spearhead during the upcoming series against England.

"We have not already taken that call that which three games we want (him) to play," Gambhir said, though it is not certain if Bumrah would play only three Tests.

India's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had informed during the squad announcement for this tour that the 31-year-old Bumrah will not feature in all five Tests, as per the feedback given by the medical team.

"Look it's always difficult to replace someone like Jasprit Bumrah but we have got enough quality," Gambhir told the media during his pre-departure press conference with new Test captain Shubman Gill.

"I have said it before (also) during the Champions Trophy as well that it gives someone else the opportunity to put his hand up and we have got enough talent. I know that he is a quality (bowler) but we have got enough quality in the squad," he added.

Gill also spoke in the same vein about enough quality being on offer in the Indian pace attack to not only fill in for Bumrah but also win Test matches from any situation.

"We have picked enough bowlers and we have enough pace battery and our fast bowlers are in a great space to be able to win us Test matches from any situation and any position," he said.

"When you have Jasprit Bumrah… depending on how many matches you would play him, but whenever he would come back and play it would be a great sight for us but I think we have great mix and set of bowlers who can get the job done for the team," he said.

Gambhir indicated that Bumrah's sequence of appearance will depend a lot on how India is positioned in the series.

"Obviously we want have a discussion with him and it depends on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series as well (as to) where it is heading. That is something which I am very well aware of as well and that is important,” he said.