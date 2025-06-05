'Lives more important than...' Kapil reacts to stampede

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
June 05, 2025 17:38 IST

IMAGE: People walk past scattered shoes left behind following a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: Sethuraman N R/Reuters

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on Thursday expressed his anguish at the death of 11 fans during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, saying "lives are more important than celebration" and advised everyone to take proper precautions in future.

Nearly two-and-half lakh people thronged the areas near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of their idols but the ensuing chaos caused the death of 11 people, besides leaving scores of others injured.

"I feel very bad. I think we have to learn from each other. Next time something like this (victory parade) happens, people should be more conscious," Kapil said on the sidelines of a corporate event.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain urged the teams and other stakeholders to keep sanity while organising events of such magnitude.

"You cannot afford such mistake where you lose lives while having fun. In the future, if any team wins, celebrate in a calm and controlled manner. Lives are more important than celebration. Let's put it that way," he added.

Kapil hoped India would come out victorious in the upcoming five-match Test series in England.

"They are a good side. Cricket is a team game and if they play as a team then they will get good results. Whether it is Shubman Gill or Jasprit Bumrah... it is not about individuals, play as a team. That's more important. Good luck to them, and hope they come back victorious," he said.

 

The former all-rounder said he is now more occupied with golf -- as a player and an administrator.

"I think cricket can be played only up to a certain age, you know, certain sports like tennis, football, you can't play at the age of 50 or 60. But when I started playing golf, I felt that one can play, as long as you want. And that's wonderful, as a sportsman, if you keep playing something.

"Golf has given me that kick, that I can compete with myself," said the 66-year-old, who is also the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
