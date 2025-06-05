HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Not a fan of road shows, Gambhir on Bengaluru stampede

June 05, 2025 20:23 IST

Gambhir

IMAGE: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir during the team's pre-departure press conference for the England tour in Mumbai on Thursday.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was on Thursday scathing in his criticism of everyone involved in organising Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, which led to the death of 11 fans due to stampede.

Gambhir, who has been part of two IPL title-winning celebrations in Kolkata and also during India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning campaign, urged everyone to be "responsible citizens" and not conduct a function when people are not ready for it.

"I was never a believer of having a road show. Even in 2007, I was not in favour of that. Have it in a closed door or in a stadium. I hope nothing like this happens in the future," Gambhir told reporters during the team's pre-departure press conference for the England tour.

Gambhir didn't wish to comment on who was responsible or whether the nature of fandom had changed over the years.

"We need to be responsible citizens, in every aspect, of whether being a franchise. If we we were not ready to hold a road show, shouldn't have done that. You can't lose 11 people," he said. 

