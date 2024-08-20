Former Aus cricketer denied bail in domestic abuse case

IMAGE: Former Australia Test opener Michael Slater is a repeat offender, having multiple charges of assault and stalking in the past. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mirror Sport/Twitter

Former Australian Test cricketer Michael Slater's bail was rejected by the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

According to Channel 9 News, this comes following the denial of a magistrates court bail application in April.

The 54-year-old is charged with 25 offences including choking, unlawful stalking, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night and assault.

The charges relate to alleged offences perpetrated on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on various dates over about four months, while he was the subject of a protection order.

In a fresh bail on Tuesday, Slater's legal team told court that he secured a spot in a residential rehabilitation clinic in NSW while adding that Slater was in the grips of a 'terrible alcohol addiction' at the time of the alleged incident.

Barrister Greg McGuire also said his client would 'leave the state completely' to seek treatment in case of a bail.

"There is a very real danger he (Slater) will have spent too much time in custody by the time the matter is disposed of," Mr McGuire said.

"The proposed conditions are he go to the Sydney clinic until such time as they are satisfied with his ability to leave. He's now faced the consequences of his behaviour....spending 4.5 months in custody."

Slater is accused of choking a woman while shaking her at his house in December 2023.

Police responding to a call about a "wild and abusive male" at a Noosa Heads house found Slater who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, the court was told.

The woman had attended the property to return Slater's dog when a verbal altercation escalated.

He is also accused of sending her abusive messages, with police allegedly finding some when conducting a welfare check on Slater in March 2024.

"The allegation is that it caused restriction to her breathing and bruising to her neck," Justice Paul Freeburn said.

Justice Freeburn said Slater had a long history of mental health conditions and had been diagnosed with ADHD, major depressive disorder, insomnia, alcohol use disorder and borderline personality disorder.

Slater, who took up commentary post retirement from cricket in 2004, has been in jail for over four months.

Slater played 74 Test matches from 1993-2001, chalking up more than 5,000 runs for Australia including 14 centuries. He also played 42 One-Day Internationals before retiring from all cricket in 2004.