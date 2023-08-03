'WI players need to make themselves available for international cricket'

'They will have to choose international cricket over one or two franchise leagues.'

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is one of West Indies' leading batters. He had made himself unavailable for the just concluded ODI series against India. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes that West Indies players need to commit themselves fully to international cricket rather than playing for franchise leagues.

Highlighing that all-rounder Jason Holder and batter Nicholas Pooran were not present in the ODI squad for the series against West Indies and stressed that the top players should make them available for international fixtures.

Speaking in a video posted by ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said: "They are playing at home, it is 10 months away (ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies, USA tentatively scheduled for June). They have to bring their best game and start against India. They have quality batters, especially the left-handers like Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer. They are all destructive batters and a force in franchise cricket. Rovman Powell is also a dangerous player. They have got all the tools, got some decent bowlers. It is about making themselves available," said Jaffer.

"Like in 50-overs series against India, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran were unavailable. You do not want to see that, you want them to get committed to WI cricket. If they do that, WI cricket will come out nicely. They will have to choose international cricket over one or two franchise leagues. If they are available for most time, WI team, especially in the T20I format, will come out good," added Jaffer.

West Indies failed to qualify for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, missing out on its first WC ever. This series will help them prepare for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup which they will co-host alongside the USA.