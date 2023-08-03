News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Miranda named India U-23 men's team head coach

Miranda named India U-23 men's team head coach

Source: PTI
August 03, 2023 17:45 IST
Clifford Miranda represented India from 2005 to 2014

IMAGE: Clifford Miranda represented India from 2005 to 2014 and lead ISL team Odisha FC to the Super Cup title in April this year. Photograph: Indian Football Team/Twitter

Clifford Miranda was on Thursday appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's U-23 team by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF).

The AIFF technical committee also recommended other crucial appointments of Nallappan Mohanraj as assistant coach, Raghuvir Khanwalkar as the goalkeeping coach and Gavin Elias Araujo as the fitness coach of the team.

 

The technical committee meeting was chaired by IM Vijayan via video conferencing and was attended by Pinky Bompal Magar, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra, Climax Lawrence, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Syed Shabir Pasha, the AIFF technical director.

Miranda, who represented India for nine years from 2005 to 2014 as a midfielder, won two SAFF Championships, two Nehru Cup titles and an AFC Challenge Cup with the Blue Tigers.

At the club level, he was a five-time NFL/I-League champion with Dempo SC.

Miranda is the first Indian coach to win a major title with an ISL team when he guided Odisha FC to Super Cup win in Kerala in April this year, They beat Bengaluru FC 2-1.

“Congratulations to Clifford for being selected as the head coach of the Indian men's U-23 national team, which will play in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in China,” said AIFF secretary general Dr Shaji Prabhakaran in a statement.

“Clifford did well to win the Super Cup for Odisha FC, and I'm sure we can expect a good performance from the Indian team,” Prabhakaran added.

Source: PTI
