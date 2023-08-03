Sindhu records easy win to move to Australia Open quarters

IMAGE: PV Sindhu will next face American shuttler Beiwen Zhang in the last eight encounter. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Australia Open 2023 in Sydney on Thursday.

Two-time Olympics medallist, Sindhu, got better of compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap to prevail in the Round of 16 by winning two straight games. She took the first game quite comfortably by 21-14.

Kashyap tried to regroup but failed to hold on against Sindhu, who won the second game 21-10 to move to the quarter-finals.

Sindhu will next face American shuttler Beiwen Zhang in the last eight encounter.

The Hyderabadi hasn't had the best of seasons, making a first-round exit in six of her 12 BWF tournaments, and only a week ago Sindhu suffered a heart break as she crashed out of the Japan Open 2023 in the Round of 32.

Sindhu's disappointing performances have seen her to slip to 17th in the BWF world rankings, her worst slump in a decade. Her previous highest ranking was 2nd in 2016.