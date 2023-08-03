Hussain backs Anderson to hit form against India

'You are a fool if you're writing off Jimmy Anderson'

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain expects pace bowler James Anderson to tour India for the gruelling five-Test series early next year, saying that with pacer Stuart Broad and all-rounder Moeen Ali retiring, the experience of the 41-year-old will come in handy in sub-continental conditions.

Anderson, the highest wicket-taking quick in Test cricket, would be more than keen to tour India for the series, scheduled to commence in January next year, after an ordinary bowling effort during the recently concluded Ashes.

"Jimmy's (Anderson) got a very good record against India... and you need a balanced attack. You need that experience for younger players to come in," Hussain said on The ICC Review on Thursday.

Anderson has a good record against India, with six of his 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests coming against them. His average in the Asian country (29.32) is decent in comparison to other places he has played in.

"Jimmy's had a bad or an average couple of months, but you are a fool if you're writing off Jimmy Anderson. I spoke to him in an interview and he was like, 'the hunger is still there'. He's already thinking about how to get back to his best," added Hussain.

Hussain added that with the Ashes now history, Anderson was looking ahead to newer challenges and aiming to hit the nets soon.

"He's already thinking about going back in the nets and working hard at his game and that's a good sign for me that he's still got that hunger. He's, what, 10 wickets away from 700 (Test wickets), and that will keep him going for a while yet."

England have been hit by a spate of retirements, notably by all-rounder Moeen Ali and pacer Broad. But Hussain felt that while the absence of the two stalwarts will be felt, the team has depth in their bowling ranks to perform well in India.

"I think especially with Broad going, I would like that experience (of Anderson in India)."

"(All-rounder) Chris Woakes has stated that he's not that keen anymore of playing away from home and his record's not great away from home. We'll see, he (Woakes) might change his mind. There's been a lot of mind changes recently. But if you don't have Woakes and you don't have Broad, you will need that experience of someone like Jimmy Anderson," added Hussain.