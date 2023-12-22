News
Why's Siraj Heartbroken?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 22, 2023 07:38 IST
IMAGE: What explains Mohammed Siraj's cryptic post? Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
 

A few days ago came Suryakumar Yadav's heartbreak emoji post. Now, Mohammed Siraj has taken to Instagram to post a story with a series of broken heart emojis.

While most believed Surya's post was a response to Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain, cricket fans are baffled by Siraj's post. The right-arm fast bowler plies his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Some suggested that Siraj was disappointed about not being nominated for the Arjuna Award like team-mate Mohammed Shami was.

Others suggested that Siraj, like Surya, was reacting to the MI captaincy change.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj's post on Instagram.

There were a few who suggested that Siraj's post was provoked by the speculation that Virat Kohli -- who the young Hyderabad pacer sees as a mentor -- not featuring in India's plans for the T20 World Cup.

Or was Siraj disappointed that RCB didn't pick up former team-mate Josh Hazlewood at Tuesday's IPL players auction in Dubai?

Hopefully one day we'll know why Siraj was heartbroken.

REDIFF CRICKET
