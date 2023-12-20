Siraj to lead, Green to power: RCB's plan unveiled

Mohammed Siraj is our lead bowler: Andy Flower

IMAGE: RCB head coach Andy Flower pinned his hopes on experienced Mohammed Siraj to lead the side's pace battery. Photograph: BCCI

In a surprising move, Royal Challengers Bangalore splurges Rs 11.50 crores on West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph.

Their fans questioned the hefty investment, expressing concerns over Joseph's expensive spells in T20s, a potential challenge at RCB's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, RCB head coach Andy Flower pinned his hopes on experienced Mohammed Siraj to lead the side's pace battery in the next IPL.

"Siraj will lead the attack and him being fit and firing is going to be very important for us. I think we've got some really skilful young Indian bowlers there, who are going to be growing with us," Flower said.

Flower said Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will add meat to RCB's batting order.

"Cameron Green gives us that power somewhere in that top five, though we haven't decided exactly where he is going to bat," he added.

Happy with pacers: Mark Boucher

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher was delighted at the pace attack that they have managed to assemble from the auction.

Mumbai signed South African quick Gerald Coetzee, who had a fine ODI World Cup recently, and Sri Lanka's left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka on Tuesday.

"We made the decision to go for him (Coetzee) because he is a young, up and coming superstar. While Madhushanka is a three-phase bowler.

"He (Madhushanka) swings the new ball and has good change ups at the death. I'm sure he'll add a lot of value to our team," said Boucher.

Excited to work Harry Brook: Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals bought aggressive England middle-order batter Harry Brook for Rs 4 crore and head coach Ricky Ponting said he was excited at the prospect of working with him.

"I am excited about working with Harry Brook. He's one of the most talented international cricketers at the moment. He was our number one priority in this year's auction and we managed to acquire him at a great figure," said Ponting.