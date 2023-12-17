Why Is SKY Heartbroken?

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's post on X.

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav shared a 'broken heart' emoji across his social media handles on Saturday.

Surya's tweet was interpreted by fans as a possible show of discontent by the shuffling of leadership in Mumbai Indians' team ahead of IPL 2024.

A returning Hardik Pandya was named captain of the Mumbai Indians, replacing Rohit Sharma who led MI to five IPL titles.

Surya has scored 3,249 runs in 124 IPL innings and his IPL record led him to a call up for the Indian team.

In Hardik's absence because of injury, Surya led India in the three-match T20Is in South Africa where the team tied the series 1-1 after the first game was washed out.

SKY, the number one T20I batter in the world, finished as the top run scorer in the series, aggregating 156 runs in the two games with a strike rate of 169.57.

Is Surya upset that Rohit was replaced? Or is he upset that he was not considered for the MI cptaincy?

What Surya implied by the post we'll hopefully know some day.