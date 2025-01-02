HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kapil's emotional phone call to Kambli

Kapil's emotional phone call to Kambli

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 15:30 IST

x

'Take care. When you will better and come out, I will come to meet you. Look after yourself, love you.'

 Vinod Kambli gets emotional while speaking with Kapil Dev on a video call while in hospital on Wednesday. Kambli was later in the day discharged from hospital

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli gets emotional while speaking with Kapil Dev on a video call while in hospital on Wednesday. Kambli was later in the day discharged from hospital. Photograph: ANI

Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev has promised to visit former India batter Vinod Kambli, who walked out of a hospital Thane on Wednesday, January 1.

Kambli was admitted in ICU on December 21 due to health complications which included urinary infection and cramps but doctors later said the 52-year-old also had clots in his brain.

On Wednesday, Kambli moved out of the hospital appearing physically frail but high in spirits, and posed for photographs with the hospital staff, besides playing a short game of cricket.

 

Shailesh Thakur, director of Akruti Hospital, said during Kambli's hospitalisation, he had also made a video call to former India captain Kapil Dev whose batch of 1983 World Cup winners have also extended their offer to help the Mumbai cricketer.

"Hi Kapil paaji how are you,” replied an emotional Kambli to Kapil's greeting through the call.

The World Cup-winning captain then spoke to his one-time teammate for a brief while.

“I will come and see you. You are looking good, you have coloured your beard. Don't rush. If you need to stay (in the hospital) for a few more days, please don't rush. Tell the doctors it is fine if there is a need to stay on for two more days,” Kapil said.

"Take care. When you will better and come out, I will come to meet you. Look after yourself, love you,” Kapil added.

Kapil also thanked Thakur. “Thank you Shailesh, (for) you are looking after him. He is looking good, look after him.

Thakur said the hospital will extend all possible help to Kambli.

“I have been a fan of Kambli sir all my life and it was tough to see him struggling because of his health issues. We brought him to our hospital and we will also take care of his medical expenses and hospitalisation in the future,” Thakur told PTI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Khel Ratna honour for Manu Bhaker, Gukesh
Khel Ratna honour for Manu Bhaker, Gukesh
Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?
Is there unrest in Indian dressing room?
Gukesh Meets Gautam Adani
Gukesh Meets Gautam Adani
Jurel To Replace Pant In Sydney Test?
Jurel To Replace Pant In Sydney Test?
Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?
Rohit Sharma to be dropped for 5th Test?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Big Events Of 2025

webstory image 2

5 Facts You Didn't Know About Umrao Jaan

webstory image 3

5 Celebs Who SHOCKED Us!

VIDEOS

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned on Agra-Delhi Highway1:24

Major tragedy averted as propylene gas tanker overturned...

Arif Mohammad Khan takes oath as Bihar Governor3:16

Arif Mohammad Khan takes oath as Bihar Governor

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim avoid paps as they return from New Year vacay amid dating rumours0:38

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim avoid paps as they return from New...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD