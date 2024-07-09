News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Batting at No 3, Gaikwad shuns comparisons with Kohli

Batting at No 3, Gaikwad shuns comparisons with Kohli

Source: PTI
July 09, 2024 19:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad has batted at No. 3 position for India in the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe but the Pune-born cricketer said he has no preference and will bat wherever the team requires him. Photograph: BCCI/X

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad knows well that it will be "tough" and "hard" to replace retired Virat Kohli at number three spot in T20Is and said he is just focusing on making valuable contributions with the bat in whatever position the team leadership deems fit.

The retirement of Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the shortest format following the T20 World Cup triumph has opened the doors for the upcoming players and Gaikwad is one such talented batter who has the potential to seal the No. 3 spot.

 

"This is a big topic and I think it's not the right point to think about. To even compare with him (Kohli) or try to fill in his shoes is relatively very tough and very hard," Gaikwad said on the eve of the third T20I against Zimbabwe.

"As I had said in the IPL as well, it is difficult to fill my best shoes as well. Definitely, you want to start your career, you want to start the way you want, you want to play your own game. So that's the priority right now.

"Focus on one game, focus on how you can contribute towards the team in whichever position you play and make sure you are on the winning side more often than not."

Gaikwad has batted at No. 3 position for India in the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe but the Pune-born cricketer said he has no preference and will bat wherever the team requires him.

"No, wherever the team wants, I will bat there. There is no problem. There is not much difference between the opening and the number 3 because you have to play the new ball. So there is not much difference," he said.

Gaikwad led the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year and he said captaincy has made more involved in the game though it didn't make any difference to his batting.

"Actually, to be honest, nothing has changed much. Because my batting has been the same as before. I have to play with responsibility and try and finish it on my own," he said.

"It's just that the way you look at the game, I think every time you are more involved now in the game since you have captained the IPL franchise for a long period of time.

"So you tend to be into the game for a longer period of time instead of just staying in the boundary outside and just focusing on one ball. As I said, batting wise it's not made much difference."

Young opener Abhishek Sharma had spoken about how Gaikwad helped him in "keeping perspective" as he went hammer and tongs to blast a match-winning 47-ball 100 in the second T20I.

"Actually, communication is not from a senior player," Gaikwad said.

"It comes from a batting partner because obviously with non-strikers you feel something about a particular bowler or particular conditions and you have to have that confidence to go and share with your partner whatever you feel and what are the right options, what to do in certain situations.

"Definitely this is something which I have been doing it being part of all the teams whether state team, IPL team or Indian team as well..."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit, Kohli to be rested for SL ODIs?
Rohit, Kohli to be rested for SL ODIs?
'We can come up with a big surprise'
'We can come up with a big surprise'
Shastri's unique suggestion to keep Test cricket alive
Shastri's unique suggestion to keep Test cricket alive
SEE: Carlos Alcaraz shows off golf skills
SEE: Carlos Alcaraz shows off golf skills
Stop Agniveer: Martyr's mother after meeting Rahul
Stop Agniveer: Martyr's mother after meeting Rahul
Euro: Rice confident of England riding the momentum
Euro: Rice confident of England riding the momentum
Peace talks don't succeed amidst bombs: Modi to Putin
Peace talks don't succeed amidst bombs: Modi to Putin

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Euro: Rice confident of England riding the momentum

Euro: Rice confident of England riding the momentum

Can Kirsten turn around Pakistan's fortunes?

Can Kirsten turn around Pakistan's fortunes?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances