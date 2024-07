IMAGE: James Anderson at a practice session at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy James Anderson/Facebook

James Anderson's final outing offers him a chance to set another landmark in Test cricket.

All set to step out one last time in the Test arena, the greatest England pacer can leave the game with a flourish and a record to boot.

Anderson is just eight wickets short of Aussie spin great, the late Shane Warne's tally of 708 Test wickets.

Can Anderson go past Warnie in the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's?