News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon: When Tendulkar met Federer

Wimbledon: When Tendulkar met Federer

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 06, 2024 23:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Saturday

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

A moment of epic proportions unfolded at SW19 when two modern-day sporting legends met in the hallowed corridors of Wimbledon, on Saturday. 

The manager of Wimbledon's social media pages shared a picture of Sachin Tendulkar with Roger Federer across their social media handles and wrote: 'You never know who you’ll bump into at #Wimbledon.'

 

Tendulkar witnessed the German Alexander Zverev overcome injury and take down Britain's Cameron Norrie at Centre Court, while Federer and his parents watched 14th seed American Ben Shelton beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their third round singles match earlier on Saturday.

Sitting in the Royal Box, Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Raza the hero as Zimbabwe stun India in Harare
Raza the hero as Zimbabwe stun India in Harare
1st T20I PHOTOS: Zimbabwe shock India
1st T20I PHOTOS: Zimbabwe shock India
Failure to execute plan cost India 1st T20I
Failure to execute plan cost India 1st T20I
Wimbledon PIX: Zverev, Struff ease into fourth round
Wimbledon PIX: Zverev, Struff ease into fourth round
Wimbledon: Wang battles back to leave Dart in tears
Wimbledon: Wang battles back to leave Dart in tears
F1: Russell takes pole in British 1-2-3 at Silverstone
F1: Russell takes pole in British 1-2-3 at Silverstone
India's forex reserves decline $1.71 bn to $651.99 bn
India's forex reserves decline $1.71 bn to $651.99 bn

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Cricketers Day Out at Wimbledon!

Cricketers Day Out at Wimbledon!

Wimbledon: Zverev beats injury and Norrie to advance

Wimbledon: Zverev beats injury and Norrie to advance

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances