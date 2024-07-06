Wimbledon: When Tendulkar met Federer

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

A moment of epic proportions unfolded at SW19 when two modern-day sporting legends met in the hallowed corridors of Wimbledon, on Saturday.

The manager of Wimbledon's social media pages shared a picture of Sachin Tendulkar with Roger Federer across their social media handles and wrote: 'You never know who you’ll bump into at #Wimbledon.'

Tendulkar witnessed the German Alexander Zverev overcome injury and take down Britain's Cameron Norrie at Centre Court, while Federer and his parents watched 14th seed American Ben Shelton beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their third round singles match earlier on Saturday.

Sitting in the Royal Box, Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd.