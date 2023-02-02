News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Akram will never coach Pakistan's cricket team

Why Akram will never coach Pakistan's cricket team

Source: PTI
February 02, 2023 08:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Wasim Akram said he didn't want the extra baggage of stress that comes with coaching the Pakistan team. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Fast bowling legend Wasim Akram said he has never considered coaching the Pakistan cricket team because of the criticism, abuse and hate that are directed at coaches and captains in the country.

"I can accept criticism if the team is not doing well. But in Pakistan cricket, it is intolerable the way the captain and coaches are not only criticised but also abused by everyone," Akram said in an interview.

 

"The abuse and at times hate which the captain and coach have to bear, I don't think I am up to it. I don't have that tolerance level, especially when it comes to the use of social media. They are some people who I think only sit on Twitter day and night to send out negative comments."

Akram added he didn't want the extra baggage of stress that comes with coaching the Pakistan team.

"League cricket is different, the pressure and expectation levels are different, which is why I am involved with the Karachi Kings side in the PSL."

The fast bowling great said that as coach of the Karachi side, some players routinely approach him and discuss cricket and he is always there to help and guide them.

"I am always willing to be of service to Pakistan cricket but not at the cost of having to bear unnecessary criticism and abuse from anyone out there."

Akram also advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to refrain from removing Babar Azam as captain in any format of the game.

"I think it will be a mistake. Because even if you change him as captain in any format it is not going to make any difference. What are the options. (It's) best if he is supported by all of us, including the board. He is young and he will get better as captain. My thinking is that no one is born a natural captain and leader, these things come with time and experience."

Akram added he had always supported Babar as captain because he had a lot of cricket ahead of him and also because he was an automatic selection in the team.

"As a nation, I think for once we need to be positive and back Babar. Let's do it and see what happens. I am confident he will become a good captain."

Akram said he was embarrassed at the way pressure had been built around Babar in recent days.

"People in other countries laugh at our cricket culture. We need to start being more positive. Win and loss is part of the game."

He pointed out that Babar had led the team to the T20 Asia Cup final and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which is a big achievement for any captain.

Akram also refused to dwell on Ramiz Raja's performance when he was the PCB chairman.

"I don't want to talk about him. There is a misconception that only a former cricketer should head the board... I don't buy that because this is a job which requires a lot of administrative skills and the ability to have good communication with other boards etc," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Player Jadeja Says Is India's Future
The Player Jadeja Says Is India's Future
Who will replace Iyer for 1st Aus Test? Gill or SKY?
Who will replace Iyer for 1st Aus Test? Gill or SKY?
Jadeja set to join Team India for Australia Tests
Jadeja set to join Team India for Australia Tests
Guess What Kriti Sanon Is In LOVE With?
Guess What Kriti Sanon Is In LOVE With?
Green Comet In Sky After 50,000 Years
Green Comet In Sky After 50,000 Years
Corruption eating vitals of country's economy: HC
Corruption eating vitals of country's economy: HC
2nd FIR against Maurya for burning Ramcharitmanas
2nd FIR against Maurya for burning Ramcharitmanas

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Ranji: Injured Vihari bats one-handed to defy MP

Ranji: Injured Vihari bats one-handed to defy MP

PIX: Tendulkar felicitates the World Champions!

PIX: Tendulkar felicitates the World Champions!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances