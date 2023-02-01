News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Player Jadeja Says Is India's Future

The Player Jadeja Says Is India's Future

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 01, 2023 19:10 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja returned to cricketing action last month with the Ranji Trophy after a long injury layoff.

Jadeja led Saurashtra in the final group match in Chennai and took seven wickets in the second innings of the match.

Following the game, Jadeja travelled to Bengaluru where he met Tilak Varma, the Hyderabad all-rounder.

Varma shot to fame last year after enjoying a splendid outing in his maiden IPL campaign with the Mumbai Indians.

Jadeja posted a picture with Varma, and had a stunning caption for the player.

'Chilling with future of India', Jadeja wrote.

 
Tilak Varma gets India A call-up, Priyank to lead
How Rohit's advice transformed Tilak Varma's game
Why MI youngster Varma 'impressed' Shastri
When Santa Wore A Red Sari
Bank, demat accounts of Subrata Roy to be attached
Court formalities completed for Kappan's release
Questions About New I-T Rates? Ask rediffGurus!

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

