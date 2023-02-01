The Player Jadeja Says Is India's Future

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja returned to cricketing action last month with the Ranji Trophy after a long injury layoff.

Jadeja led Saurashtra in the final group match in Chennai and took seven wickets in the second innings of the match.

Following the game, Jadeja travelled to Bengaluru where he met Tilak Varma, the Hyderabad all-rounder.

Varma shot to fame last year after enjoying a splendid outing in his maiden IPL campaign with the Mumbai Indians.

Jadeja posted a picture with Varma, and had a stunning caption for the player.

'Chilling with future of India', Jadeja wrote.