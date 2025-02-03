Why was Samson replaced by Jurel?

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel took a stunning catch to dismiss Adil Rashid. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson's unexpected absence behind the stumps during India's dominant 150-run victory over England in the fifth T20I at Wankhede Stadium sparked concern among fans.

While Abhishek Sharma's explosive century stole the headlines, Samson's replacement by Dhruv Jurel raised questions about his availability.

It appears Samson sustained a finger injury during India's innings. A short ball from Jofra Archer reared up unexpectedly, hitting Samson's finger between bat and ball. Although he received immediate attention from the team physio and continued to bat for a short while, he was ultimately replaced by Jurel for the remainder of the match.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson appeared at the presentation ceremony with his finger bandaged. Photograph: BCCI

While the exact nature and severity of Samson's injury remain undisclosed by the BCCI, it seems likely that his substitution was a precautionary measure.

Both the Indian team and his IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, will be hoping the injury is minor.

Further updates on Samson's condition are awaited.