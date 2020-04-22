News
Tendulkar won't celebrate 47th birthday as mark of respect to COVID-19 warriors

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 22, 2020 22:47 IST
'He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, para-medics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline.'

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar has contributed Rs 50 lakh to the and CM Relief fund. He is also involved with several other relief work initiatives. Photograph: PTI

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who will turn 47 on Friday, has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

 

"Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, para-medics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline," a source close to the player said on Wednesday.

Tendulkar has already contributed a total of Rs 50 lakh to the and CM Relief fund. He is also involved with several other relief work initiatives.

"He has always been very uncomfortable talking about this aspect," the source said.

Numerous fan clubs are coming up with innovative tributes on social media for the iconic batsman.

One fan club will be releasing 40 rare photographs of the maestro and another will be highlighting all the social work and initiatives that the legend has undertaken in all these years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
