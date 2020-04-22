SEE: Why this 7-year-old girl's batting impressed Vaughan

Source:

'Her movements are as good as it gets.'

IMAGE: Michael Vaughan complimented the budding cricketer over her batting style. Photograph: Michael Vaughan/Twitter

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was left speechless after witnessing the impeccable footwork of a seven-year-old girl.

Vaughan shared the video of Pari Sharma and complimented the budding cricketer over her batting style. In the video, the girl can be seen showing impeccable footwork as she dispatches the ball both on the off-side and leg side.

Vaughan shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old. Her movements are as good as it gets".

VIDEO: Michael Vaughan/Instagram

Pari Sharma can be seen playing both cover drives, off-drives, and some pull shots.

Even West Indies batsman Shai Hope took note of the seven-year-old Pari and said: "When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma".

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Premier League was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely.