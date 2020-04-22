News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Why this 7-year-old girl's batting impressed Vaughan

SEE: Why this 7-year-old girl's batting impressed Vaughan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: April 22, 2020 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Her movements are as good as it gets.'

Michael Vaughan

IMAGE: Michael Vaughan complimented the budding cricketer over her batting style. Photograph: Michael Vaughan/Twitter

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was left speechless after witnessing the impeccable footwork of a seven-year-old girl.

Vaughan shared the video of Pari Sharma and complimented the budding cricketer over her batting style. In the video, the girl can be seen showing impeccable footwork as she dispatches the ball both on the off-side and leg side.

 

Vaughan shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old. Her movements are as good as it gets".

VIDEO: Michael Vaughan/Instagram

Pari Sharma can be seen playing both cover drives, off-drives, and some pull shots.

Even West Indies batsman Shai Hope took note of the seven-year-old Pari and said: "When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma".

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Premier League was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Lockdown no bar, Cricket star hones skills indoors

Lockdown no bar, Cricket star hones skills indoors

22 years ago: Sachin's iconic Sharjah knock against Oz

22 years ago: Sachin's iconic Sharjah knock against Oz

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use