Player suspended as match-fixing scandal rocks Abu Dhabi T10

Player suspended as match-fixing scandal rocks Abu Dhabi T10

November 21, 2025 23:55 IST

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who represented UP Nawabs in the league, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

Abu Dhabi T10

IMAGE: The eight-team Abu Dhabi T10 has come under scrutiny following allegations of corruption. Photograph: T10 Global/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisionally suspended US international Akhilesh Reddy on match-fixing charges during the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 2025, the global governing body said on Friday.

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who represented UP Nawabs in the league, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

He has 14 days from November 21 to respond to the charges.

Acting as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the tournament on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, the ICC said the charges stemmed from alleged misconduct during the event.

Reddy has been charged under Article 2.1.1 (Attempting to fix, contrive or improperly influence the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025); Article 2.1.4 (Soliciting, inducing, or encouraging another participant to breach Article 2.1.1); and Article 2.4.7 for obstructing the investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device.

The ICC said it would not comment further until the disciplinary process is completed.

Reddy made his USA debut earlier this year at the North America T20 Cup, featuring in four matches.

 

The Abu Dhabi T10 has come under ICC scrutiny before, with eight people being charged with breaching the anti-corruption code in the 2021 edition. Bangladesh international Nasir Hossain later received a two-year suspension.

West Indies batter Marlon Samuels, who had already retired, also got a six-year ban for his breaches during the 2019 edition of the competition.

AGENCIES
