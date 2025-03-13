HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Tamils Are Backing Gujarat Titans

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 13, 2025 06:59 IST

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan, a rising star, playfully dubs GT 'Gujarat Tamilians'. Photograph: Kind courtesy GT/Instagram

The Gujarat Titans are becoming a beacon of Tamil pride in the IPL, thanks to the dynamic presence of Sai Sudharsan and his fellow Tamil Nadu cricketers.

Sai, a rising star, playfully dubs GT 'Gujarat Tamilians', highlighting the team's strong Tamil connection.

This isn't just a casual observation; it's a reflection of the growing support from Tamil Nadu fans.

Sai Sudharsan's infectious enthusiasm extends to his friends back home, whom he encourages to embrace GT as their own.

The IPL 2025 roster further solidifies this Tamil bond, featuring Sai Sudharsan, R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, and Washington Sundar, creating a powerful Tamil quartet. >

REDIFF CRICKET
