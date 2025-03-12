Guess How Dravid Got Injured!

Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Believe it or not! Rahul Dravid injured himself while playing a club match in Bengaluru.



Rajasthan Royals posted a picture of their head coach with a cast on his left leg on social media.



Dravid, who ended his tenure as India head coach last June, made a surprise return to competitive cricket last month, turning out for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur)

during the Nassur Memorial Shield league matches.

Batting alongside younger son Anvay in the semi-final against Jayanagar Cricketers, Dravid contributed to a 43-run stand before suffering an injury that forced him off the field.



Despite the setback, he has joined the Royals' camp in Jaipur, where he will oversee their preparations for IPL 2025, set to begin next week.



'Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur,' said Royals on Instagram.