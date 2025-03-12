HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Triple crown! Gill's record-breaking February!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 12, 2025 16:27 IST

Star India opener Shubman Gill was on Wednesday named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for February following his stellar performances, which includes his exploits in his team's title-winning Champions Trophy campaign.

IMAGE: This is the third ICC Men's Player of the Month honour for Gill, who had previously won it twice in 2023 -- January and September. Photograph: ICC/X

Gill took home the award, beating competition from Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

In his five ODIs over the course of the month, Gill compiled 406 runs, averaging 101.50 at a strike rate of 94.19.

 

This included a stellar outing in the 3-0 series win over England, wherein Gill registered three consecutive scores of over fifty.

Gill began with a confident 87 in Nagpur and followed it up with a 60 in Cuttack. He finished in a grand style, smashing a hundred in Ahmedabad. His 112 came from merely 102 balls and included 14 fours and three sixes.

Gill was awarded player-of-the-match for this innings, and also took home the player-of-the-series award.

Continuing his golden run into the Champions Trophy, Gill hit an unbeaten 101 to lead India's chase in their tournament opener against Bangladesh here. He followed it up with a resolute 46 against Pakistan.

India won both of their opening matches in the Champions Trophy on the back of these knocks.

This is the third ICC Men's Player of the Month honour for Gill, who had previously won it twice in 2023 -- January and September.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
