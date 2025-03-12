Is Axar Patel Most Valuable Player In Champions Trophy?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the 50 Most Valuable Players in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: Axar Patel in action against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai, March 9, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The 2025 Champions Trophy has just ended and we decided to check who were the 50 most valuable players.

Our formula to compute the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) is over 20 years old. Its merit is that it is intuitive and not very complicated. Its weakness could be that it isn't sufficiently complicated.

Let us explain. The basic idea is to decide a tournament par score; performances over par are rewarded more, while sub-par performances diminish rankings. The key, therefore, is to make a good estimate of the par score.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra in action against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final, March 5, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

For the 2025 Champions Trophy, we determined the par score to be 275 (it was 300 for the 2023 World Cup) by a simple averaging process. But here's the rub: The par score for matches played in Pakistan was well above 300, and for matches in Dubai it was well below 250.

So even a very good performance in Dubai would be consider sub-par. That's why there's only one Indian in the top 5 (see table below), even though India was the best team in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

One can debate how much playing at a single Dubai venue helped India win, but there's no doubt that by playing only at Dubai the Indian players have diminished MVPI values.

Rank Player Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Str Rate Wkts Eco Match 1 Rachin Ravindra NZ 423 112 263 29 3 106.5 3 4.7 4 2 Michael Bracewell NZ 405 53 82 7 3 118.8 8 4.1 5 3 Mitchell Santner NZ 326 28 38 1 2 90.5 9 4.8 5 4 Axar Patel IND 320 42 109 6 3 74.1 5 4.4 5 5 Matt Henry NZ 286 2 2 0 0 50 10 5.3 4 6 Varun Chakrvarthy IND 272 0 0 0 0 - 9 4.5 3 7 Ben Duckett ENG 267 165 227 25 3 108.6 0 - 3 8 Glenn Philips NZ 265 61 177 13 8 114.9 2 6.9 5 9 Virat Kohli IND 243 100 218 15 0 82.9 0 - 5 10 Shreyas Iyer IND 243 79 243 16 5 79.4 0 - 5 11 Mohammed Shami IND 243 5 5 0 0 62.5 9 5.7 5 12 Tom Latham NZ 242 118 205 13 3 87.2 0 - 5 13 Ibrahim Zadran AFG 233 177 194 13 7 110.9 0 - 2 14 Joe Root ENG 229 120 225 19 2 96.6 0 6.6 3 15 Kuldeep Yadav IND 228 1 1 0 0 100 7 4.8 5 16 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 227 41 59 4 3 101.7 6 6.1 2 17 Kane Williamson NZ 221 102 200 19 2 85.5 0 - 5 18 Hardik Pandya IND 218 45 99 7 6 106.5 4 5.8 5 19 Ravindra Jadeja IND 217 16 27 2 0 100 5 4.4 5 20 Rassi van der Dussen SA 209 72 193 13 7 97 0 - 3 21 Jofra Archer ENG 206 25 60 8 1 122.4 6 6.9 3 22 KL Rahul IND 201 42 140 5 5 97.9 0 - 5 23 Rohit Sharma IND 200 76 180 21 6 100 0 - 5 24 Wiaann Mulder SA 198 12 20 2 1 105.3 6 4.9 3 25 Ryan Rickelton SA 178 103 147 16 1 102.8 0 - 3 26 Kasigo Rabada SA 176 16 16 2 0 72.7 6 5.8 3 27 Josh Inglis AUS 172 120 131 8 6 133.7 0 - 2 28 Mohhamad Nabi AFG 172 40 48 2 3 117.1 4 6 2 29 Alex Carey AUS 165 69 130 16 1 108.3 0 - 2 30 David Miller SA 162 100 121 11 5 139.1 0 - 3 31 Shubman Gill IND 158 101 188 17 3 75.5 0 - 5 32 Khushdil Shah PAK 157 69 107 10 3 121.6 1 5.7 2 33 Will Young NZ 157 107 165 20 1 82.5 0 - 5 34 Rishad Hossain BAN 155 26 44 3 3 118.9 3 5 2 35 Lungi Ngidi SA 149 1 1 0 0 50 6 6.4 3 36 William Orourke NZ 142 1 1 0 0 50 6 6.2 5 37 Marco Jansen SA 136 3 3 0 0 37.5 4 6 3 38 Harshit Rana IND 131 0 0 0 0 - 4 4 2 39 Mamus Labuschange AUS 123 47 76 7 1 93.8 2 8.2 2 40 Aiden Markram SA 115 52 83 9 1 127.7 0 5.8 3 41 Ban Dwarshuis AUS 113 19 19 1 1 65.5 4 6.2 2 42 Keshav Maharaj SA 108 1 1 0 0 25 3 4.9 3 43 Rahamat Shah AFG 105 90 94 9 1 93.1 0 - 2 44 Temba Bavuma SA 103 58 114 9 1 77.6 0 - 2 45 Daryl Mitchell NZ 102 63 139 8 1 70.6 0 - 4 46 Liam Livingstone ENG 100 14 33 3 3 82.5 3 6.5 3 47 Kyle Jemison NZ 100 9 9 0 1 225 3 5.5 4 48 Adam Zampa AUS 97 7 7 0 0 58.3 4 6.2 2 49 Adil Rashid ENG 91 5 8 0 0 47.1 3 5.3 3 50 Heinrich Klaasen SA 91 64 67 11 0 106.3 0 - 2

Readers will recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting + bowling + fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

The formula to compute the MVP is devised to reward batsmen who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take wickets at low economy rates and fielders who field the best (take a lot of catches, and participate in run outs).

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com