Is Axar Patel Most Valuable Player In Champions Trophy?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the 50 Most Valuable Players in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
The 2025 Champions Trophy has just ended and we decided to check who were the 50 most valuable players.
Our formula to compute the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) is over 20 years old. Its merit is that it is intuitive and not very complicated. Its weakness could be that it isn't sufficiently complicated.
Let us explain. The basic idea is to decide a tournament par score; performances over par are rewarded more, while sub-par performances diminish rankings. The key, therefore, is to make a good estimate of the par score.
For the 2025 Champions Trophy, we determined the par score to be 275 (it was 300 for the 2023 World Cup) by a simple averaging process. But here's the rub: The par score for matches played in Pakistan was well above 300, and for matches in Dubai it was well below 250.
So even a very good performance in Dubai would be consider sub-par. That's why there's only one Indian in the top 5 (see table below), even though India was the best team in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
One can debate how much playing at a single Dubai venue helped India win, but there's no doubt that by playing only at Dubai the Indian players have diminished MVPI values.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|MVPI
|Top Score
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Str Rate
|Wkts
|Eco
|Match
|1
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|423
|112
|263
|29
|3
|106.5
|3
|4.7
|4
|2
|Michael Bracewell
|NZ
|405
|53
|82
|7
|3
|118.8
|8
|4.1
|5
|3
|Mitchell Santner
|NZ
|326
|28
|38
|1
|2
|90.5
|9
|4.8
|5
|4
|Axar Patel
|IND
|320
|42
|109
|6
|3
|74.1
|5
|4.4
|5
|5
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|286
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50
|10
|5.3
|4
|6
|Varun Chakrvarthy
|IND
|272
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|9
|4.5
|3
|7
|Ben Duckett
|ENG
|267
|165
|227
|25
|3
|108.6
|0
|-
|3
|8
|Glenn Philips
|NZ
|265
|61
|177
|13
|8
|114.9
|2
|6.9
|5
|9
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|243
|100
|218
|15
|0
|82.9
|0
|-
|5
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|IND
|243
|79
|243
|16
|5
|79.4
|0
|-
|5
|11
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|243
|5
|5
|0
|0
|62.5
|9
|5.7
|5
|12
|Tom Latham
|NZ
|242
|118
|205
|13
|3
|87.2
|0
|-
|5
|13
|Ibrahim Zadran
|AFG
|233
|177
|194
|13
|7
|110.9
|0
|-
|2
|14
|Joe Root
|ENG
|229
|120
|225
|19
|2
|96.6
|0
|6.6
|3
|15
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|228
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|7
|4.8
|5
|16
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|227
|41
|59
|4
|3
|101.7
|6
|6.1
|2
|17
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|221
|102
|200
|19
|2
|85.5
|0
|-
|5
|18
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|218
|45
|99
|7
|6
|106.5
|4
|5.8
|5
|19
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|217
|16
|27
|2
|0
|100
|5
|4.4
|5
|20
|Rassi van der Dussen
|SA
|209
|72
|193
|13
|7
|97
|0
|-
|3
|21
|Jofra Archer
|ENG
|206
|25
|60
|8
|1
|122.4
|6
|6.9
|3
|22
|KL Rahul
|IND
|201
|42
|140
|5
|5
|97.9
|0
|-
|5
|23
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|200
|76
|180
|21
|6
|100
|0
|-
|5
|24
|Wiaann Mulder
|SA
|198
|12
|20
|2
|1
|105.3
|6
|4.9
|3
|25
|Ryan Rickelton
|SA
|178
|103
|147
|16
|1
|102.8
|0
|-
|3
|26
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|176
|16
|16
|2
|0
|72.7
|6
|5.8
|3
|27
|Josh Inglis
|AUS
|172
|120
|131
|8
|6
|133.7
|0
|-
|2
|28
|Mohhamad Nabi
|AFG
|172
|40
|48
|2
|3
|117.1
|4
|6
|2
|29
|Alex Carey
|AUS
|165
|69
|130
|16
|1
|108.3
|0
|-
|2
|30
|David Miller
|SA
|162
|100
|121
|11
|5
|139.1
|0
|-
|3
|31
|Shubman Gill
|IND
|158
|101
|188
|17
|3
|75.5
|0
|-
|5
|32
|Khushdil Shah
|PAK
|157
|69
|107
|10
|3
|121.6
|1
|5.7
|2
|33
|Will Young
|NZ
|157
|107
|165
|20
|1
|82.5
|0
|-
|5
|34
|Rishad Hossain
|BAN
|155
|26
|44
|3
|3
|118.9
|3
|5
|2
|35
|Lungi Ngidi
|SA
|149
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|6
|6.4
|3
|36
|William Orourke
|NZ
|142
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|6
|6.2
|5
|37
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|136
|3
|3
|0
|0
|37.5
|4
|6
|3
|38
|Harshit Rana
|IND
|131
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|4
|4
|2
|39
|Mamus Labuschange
|AUS
|123
|47
|76
|7
|1
|93.8
|2
|8.2
|2
|40
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|115
|52
|83
|9
|1
|127.7
|0
|5.8
|3
|41
|Ban Dwarshuis
|AUS
|113
|19
|19
|1
|1
|65.5
|4
|6.2
|2
|42
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|108
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|3
|4.9
|3
|43
|Rahamat Shah
|AFG
|105
|90
|94
|9
|1
|93.1
|0
|-
|2
|44
|Temba Bavuma
|SA
|103
|58
|114
|9
|1
|77.6
|0
|-
|2
|45
|Daryl Mitchell
|NZ
|102
|63
|139
|8
|1
|70.6
|0
|-
|4
|46
|Liam Livingstone
|ENG
|100
|14
|33
|3
|3
|82.5
|3
|6.5
|3
|47
|Kyle Jemison
|NZ
|100
|9
|9
|0
|1
|225
|3
|5.5
|4
|48
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|97
|7
|7
|0
|0
|58.3
|4
|6.2
|2
|49
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|91
|5
|8
|0
|0
|47.1
|3
|5.3
|3
|50
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SA
|91
|64
|67
|11
|0
|106.3
|0
|-
|2
Readers will recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting + bowling + fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.
The formula to compute the MVP is devised to reward batsmen who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take wickets at low economy rates and fielders who field the best (take a lot of catches, and participate in run outs).
