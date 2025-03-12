Rahane leads special pooja as KKR begin title defense

IMAGE: KKR begin their IPL 2025 journey with prayers at their fortress. Photograph: KKR/X

Kolkata Knight Riders kicked off their IPL 2025 preparations with a pooja ceremony at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee led the rituals, seeking blessings for a successful season.

The coaching staff, led by head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and players then began their training sessions at the iconic venue.

“We have already planned our training sessions. A few international players are unavailable because of the Champions Trophy, but we have most of our key players here,” said Pandit.

“It’s a great feeling to be back home. There’s a different motivation in the team.”

Eden Gardens will host all of KKR’s home matches, starting with their season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.