Rahane leads special pooja as KKR begin title defense

Rahane leads special pooja as KKR begin title defense

March 12, 2025 22:29 IST

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: KKR begin their IPL 2025 journey with prayers at their fortress. Photograph: KKR/X

Kolkata Knight Riders kicked off their IPL 2025 preparations with a pooja ceremony at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee led the rituals, seeking blessings for a successful season.

 

The coaching staff, led by head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and players then began their training sessions at the iconic venue.

“We have already planned our training sessions. A few international players are unavailable because of the Champions Trophy, but we have most of our key players here,” said Pandit.

“It’s a great feeling to be back home. There’s a different motivation in the team.”

Eden Gardens will host all of KKR’s home matches, starting with their season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

Samson's IPL wish: 'Bring back Buttler'
Fans Swoon Over Athiya, Rahul's Pix
Guess How Dravid Got Injured!
The Man Behind India's Batting Revival
From 1983 to 2025: India's Legacy Of ICC Titles
