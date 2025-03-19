HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why SKY will lead MI in IPL opener vs CSK

Why SKY will lead MI in IPL opener vs CSK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 19, 2025 13:41 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians in their opening IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as regular skipper Hardik Pandya will be forced to sit out due to a one-match suspension for over-rate offences committed by the team last season.

Suryakumar is the national T20 captain and recently led the side to a 4-1 triumph over England at home.

However, his batting form wasn't particularly impressive and he managed just 38 runs in the five outings during the series.

 

"Surya leads India as well. When I am not there he is the ideal choice," Pandya said during MI's pre-season press conference in Mumbai.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the BCCI has communicated the one-match ban on Pandya to the team owing to three slow over-rate violations by his team last season.

MI had finished at the bottom of the heap, managing just four wins against 10 losses in 2024, which was Pandya's debut year as captain.

He took over from Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five trophies but was struggling at that stage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Seen Dhoni's Helicopter Shot?
Seen Dhoni's Helicopter Shot?
Kohli's 10 Best IPL Knocks
Kohli's 10 Best IPL Knocks
Kohli Revolts Against BCCI Family Rule
Kohli Revolts Against BCCI Family Rule
What's Special About KKR's New Jersey?
What's Special About KKR's New Jersey?
Can RCB End IPL Jinx?
Can RCB End IPL Jinx?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Turkish Eggs Cilbir: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kohli's 10 Best IPL Knocks

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

'Egg on my face': Shashi Tharoor on opposing India's stance on Ukraine war2:06

'Egg on my face': Shashi Tharoor on opposing India's...

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

Watch: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, circle around her upon safe arrival3:08

Watch: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, circle around...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD