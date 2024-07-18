News
Rohit-Kohli may play SL ODIs; SKY to captain T20s

Rohit-Kohli may play SL ODIs; SKY to captain T20s

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: July 18, 2024 18:33 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to be back. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The upcoming tour of Sri Lanka promises a shakeup for Team India, with whispers surrounding captaincy choices, surprise inclusions, and veteran returns.

Newly appointed coach Gautam Gambhir's wish seems granted as a report in the Indian Express suggest senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have confirmed their availability for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka next month.

The BCCI selection committee is expected to meet virtually on Thursday to finalise the squads.

 

Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to be named captain of the Indian T20I team for the Sri Lanka series, continuing his successful run as captain after the Australia and South Africa series. This decision comes after consultations within the BCCI regarding Hardik Pandya's captaincy and workload management.

While Pandya might miss the ODIs, his availability for the T20Is seems confirmed. Meanwhile, the selectors seem to be prioritizing rest for Jasprit Bumrah, excluding him from the limited-over series.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag could be a surprise inclusion in both ODI and T20I squads. His batting prowess and potential bowling skills might entice the selectors seeking fresh faces for the future. This could mean Suryakumar sits out the ODIs and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal focuses solely on T20Is.

Shreyas Iyer, ostracised earlier this year, might find his way back into the ODI fold. With Shivam Dubey potentially featuring in both squads, especially considering Pandya's ODI absence, the all-rounder's versatility could prove valuable.

The BCCI's focus on grooming a team for the 2026 World Cup is evident. Experiments with leadership and new faces suggest a strategic approach to building a future-proof squad.

REDIFF CRICKET
