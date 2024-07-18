On Birthday, Ishan Kishan Prays In Shirdi

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan at the Shri Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Thursday. Photograph: Ishan Kishan/Instagram

Ishan Kishan celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday, July 18, by offering prayers at the Shri Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.



'Shraddha and Saburi,' Kishan captioned his Instagram post.

Kishan, who holds the record for the fastest double century in ODIs, will be hoping for a turnaround in his fortunes as he seeks to make a comeback to the Indian team.

The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter sought a break during the Indian team's tour of South Africa in December citing mental fatigue after which he found himself out of favour with the selectors.



He was asked to play domestic cricket to prove his fitness and stake his claim for a place in the Indian team but he opted against playing for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy, which saw him getting sidelined further as the BCCI left him out of the central contracts list.



Kishan made his competitive comeback at the D Y Patil tournament in Mumbai in February before he played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.