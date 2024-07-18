News
Hardik's Stunning Transformation

Hardik's Stunning Transformation

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 18, 2024 15:22 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya's recent weeks have been a rollercoaster.

A freak ankle injury at the 2023 ODI World Cup sidelined him for months, casting a shadow over his return to the cricket field.

In March, he made a much-anticipated return in the IPL. But the bigger story unfolded after that. Pandya shared a powerful message on social media, showcasing his remarkable physical transformation since the World Cup.

Two contrasting pictures spoke volumes about his dedication and perseverance.

'Was a difficult journey after the freak 2023 WC injury,' Pandya wrote, 'but well worth the effort with the T20 WC win.

'The results come as long as you put in the effort. Hard work doesn't go unnoticed. Let's all try our best and work on our fitness.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
