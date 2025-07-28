'Archer Should Not Be Playing Fifth Test'

Broad believes England should go back to Gus Atkinson and allow Archer to have some rest.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer has bowled 88.3 overs so far in the ongoing series against India while claiming nine wickets at an average of 28.66. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

As England and India gear up for the final showdown in the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, former England speedster Stuart Broad feels the hosts should make some changes to their Playing XI and rest tearaway Jofra Archer.

Archer returned to England's Test team after a four-year absence, replacing Josh Tongue for the third Test at Lord's.

England decided to stick with him in the fourth Test in Manchester as there wan an eight-day gap between the two matches.

Archer has bowled 88.3 overs so far in the series and has put his body on the line to bowl as fast as he can while claiming nine wickets in four innings at an average of 28.66.

As the next Test begins in three days' time, Broad believes England should go back to Gus Atkinson and allow Archer to have some rest. Also, Tongue should come in for Brydon Carse, who looked "knackered" at Old Trafford, he said.

"I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn't been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet. [Brydon] Carse looked knackered in the fourth Test. He has been a trier and given absolutely everything, but looks like his legs have left him for this series, so Atkinson gets the nod," Broad was quoted by Sky Sports.

"Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer. We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, former England captain Nasser Hussain said: "I don't think you can have Archer playing three on the bounce coming back after four years. Atkinson coming back after a long time, and then Stokes with a niggle as three of your four seamers - but I would definitely play Atkinson on his home ground if fit,"

The 30-year-old Archer has long been troubled by elbow and back injuries, and has played only white-ball cricket for four years.

Moreover, England will be keen to keep him fit and ready for the Ashes, which will begin in Perth on November 21.

England currently lead the ongoing series 2-1 after the fourth match in Manchester ended in a draw.

The hosts have recalled all-rounder Jamie Overton, who played the only Test match of his career back in 2022, to the 15-member squad for the fifth and final Test.

England's squad for the fifth Test: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.