Why Shubman Gill won't take the field on day 4

Why Shubman Gill won't take the field on day 4

Source: PTI
February 05, 2024 10:46 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger. Photograph: BCCI

Indian batter Shubman Gill won't take the field on Monday after hurting his right index finger on the second day of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding on Saturday.

 

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," Indian team management said in a statement.

A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings.

In his absence, Sarfaraz Khan is on the field on day 4.

England were 67 for one while chasing a target of 399 at the end of day 3.

Source: PTI
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

