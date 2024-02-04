News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Jaiswal, Gill to rule cricket for the next decade'

'Jaiswal, Gill to rule cricket for the next decade'

Source: ANI
February 04, 2024 21:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will dominate the world of cricket for the "next decade".

Jaiswal scored 209 in the first innings which was laced with 19 boundaries and 7 maximums. He singlehandedly powered India to a score of 396.

On Sunday, in the second innings, when India found themselves in grave trouble, Gill rose to the occasion and scored a crucial 104 to propel the hosts to a score of 255.

"Glad to se two youngsters, both under 25 rising to the occasion and standing out. Very likely that these two will dominate world cricket for the next decade and more," Sehwag wrote on X.

 

Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar hailed Shubman's skills as he made his way to his third Test ton in challenging circumstances.

"This innings by Shubman Gill was full of skill! Congratulations on a well timed 100," Sachin wrote on X.

Gill's knock helped India set a total of 399 for England to chase down and possibly repeat another 'Bazball' miracle which took place in Headingley in 2019.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan emphasised the importance of ton on Gill's mindset.

"This by @ShubmanGill, will him the most satisfaction out of his all international centuries. Came at the time when the pressure was mounting on him. Well done buddy," Irfan wrote on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
2nd Test: Can England chase 399?
2nd Test: Can England chase 399?
PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target
PIX: Gill century leaves England chasing record target
2nd Test: 'Bumrah and Anderson have been brilliant'
2nd Test: 'Bumrah and Anderson have been brilliant'
Gujarat cops detain Islamic preacher in Mumbai
Gujarat cops detain Islamic preacher in Mumbai
IUML leader draws flak over Ram Temple remark
IUML leader draws flak over Ram Temple remark
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
MEA man posted in Moscow held for passing info to Pak
MEA man posted in Moscow held for passing info to Pak

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'One of the greatest stories in world sport'

'One of the greatest stories in world sport'

Gill opens up on batting struggles, nets and epic ton

Gill opens up on batting struggles, nets and epic ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances