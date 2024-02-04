News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Gill fifty guides hosts to 130/4 at lunch; India lead by 273

PHOTOS: Gill fifty guides hosts to 130/4 at lunch; India lead by 273

Source: PTI
February 04, 2024 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

James Anderson struck twice in a relentless spell before Shubman Gill rode his luck to complete a much-needed half-century to take India to 130 for four at lunch on day three of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings at 28 for no loss, India scored 102 runs in the session with the loss of Rohit Sharma (12), Yashasvi Jaiswal (17), Shreyas Iyer (29) and Rajat Patidar (9).

 

Gill (60 batting off 78 balls) and Axar Patel (2 batting) were holding fort at the break with India leading by 273 runs.

IMAGE: England's players look at the giantscreen as Shubman Gill takes the review after he was given out LBW off the bowling of Tom Hartley, which was overturned after the review showed there was an inside edge. Photograph: BCCI

Gill survived two close DRS calls in successive overs soon after his arrival into the middle to post his first fifty plus score in 13 innings.

The first 30 minutes of the morning session belonged to Anderson, who continues to lord over batters at 41 years of age.

The veteran pacer first removed Rohit with an unplayable ball that seamed away a touch to knock the Indian skipper's off stump in his first over of the day before getting the in-form Jaiswal caught at first slip with a full ball in his following over.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The first innings double centurion went through with the loose drive and Joe Root did the rest at first slip.

Gill and Iyer, both struggling for runs, found themselves in the middle and ended up sharing an 81-run stand off 112 balls.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

The India number three was tentative at the start and Anderson's accuracy made him look more vulnerable. Gill first survived a close lbw call off Tom Hartley with the TV umpiring overturning the on-field decision after spotting an inside edge that the batter himself was not sure about.

In the next over, an incoming ball from Anderson thudded into Gill's knee roll and on this occasion umpire's call saved Gill.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

It seemed that was the stroke of luck that Gill desperately needed as he grew in confidence from thereon. He stepped out for a straight six off Shoaib Bashir to get going before using is feet against the other spinners.

He stepped out to leggie Rehan Ahmed and creamed it down the ground before playing a cover driver off the next ball to get to his half-century.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes takes the catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Tom Hartley. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer too played a few strokes at the other end before a moment of sheer brilliance from Ben Stokes sent him back to the dressing room.

Seeing mid-off up, Iyer went aerial against Hartley and Stokes showed great athleticism to run backwards to pluck that catch out of thin air.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the wicket of Rajat Patidar, who was caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off the bowling of Rehan Ahmed. Photograph: BCCI

Debutant Patidar was the last wicket to fall in the session as he got an inside edge off Ahmed and Ben Foakes picked up a sharp low catch behind the stumps.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag
Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag
Patience a virtue, as Bumrah outclasses England
Patience a virtue, as Bumrah outclasses England
Ravindra, Williamson centuries frustrate South Africa
Ravindra, Williamson centuries frustrate South Africa
PIX: Barca ease to win; Kane leads Bayern fightback
PIX: Barca ease to win; Kane leads Bayern fightback
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise
46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

What makes Yashasvi stand out amongst his peers?

What makes Yashasvi stand out amongst his peers?

'Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up'

'Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances