HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India will take off if Abhishek Sharma fires: Shastri

India will take off if Abhishek Sharma fires: Shastri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 20:48 IST

x

'You've got to watch out for him because his confidence level is high.'

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Team India opener Abhishek Sharma is world's No. 1 batter in the shortest format. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ravi Shastri believes Abhishek Sharma will be the most impactful player in the upcoming T20 World Cup. 
  • If Abhishek Sharma takes off, India too will, says Shastri. 
  • Shastri believes it is crucial for coaches and players to accept positive criticism. 
  • Kevin Pietersen tips South Africa's Dewald Brevis to be the most impactful player in T20 World Cup. 
 

Ravi Shastri believes India too will "take off" in next month's T20 World Cup if their explosive opener Abhishek Sharma fires, while Kevin Pietersen hailed the lefthander as a "proper star".

In another splendid exhibition of his ultra-explosive approach, Abhishek, the No. 1 ranked batter in the world, hammered a 35-ball 84 with eight sixes and five fours in India's 48-run win in the opening T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday.

“Abhishek, without a shadow of a doubt. (He's the) No. 1 T20 batsman in the world (and is) in a rich vein of form,” Shastri said when asked who would be the most impactful player in the upcoming T20 global showpiece beginning on February 7.

“Last evening (on Wednesday), he took the game away from New Zealand. You've got to watch out for him because his confidence level is high.”

“He'll be backed by the home crowd and if he takes off, it means India take off,” he said at an event to mark the launch of partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and the ICC.

Shastri said it is crucial for coaches and players to accept criticism but it should in a positive vein.

“I prefer criticism that is constructive (and) when I became a broadcaster, I said I've divorced the dressing room and I will speak on what I see. It doesn't matter if you were my colleague or you were my friend when I was playing the game,” he said.

“But that's something you expect. In my tenure, there were good moments and there were rough moments. You just have to take it in your stride because you know there is another game coming up.”

“One day you are in a pole position. The next day you are in a troll position. That can happen. But in a week, you can see all three. You can be in pole, troll, again pole,” he added.

Pietersen bats for Brevis

For Kevin Pietersen, it was South Africa's Dewald Brevis' name that came first on the most impactful player in the T20 World Cup.

“Dewald Brevis, for South Africa. He again played another incredible innings last night. A couple of days ago, I was calling the game in Johannesburg where his team, the Pretoria Capitals, led by (Sourav) Ganguly, was struggling,” he said.

“They were 7/5 (against Joburg Super Kings) and Brevis went (in) and batted for 15 overs and they got to a winning total of 140 or 150 (143/6).”
Pietersen said Brevis showed he is more than a one-trick pony of only trying to hit sixes.

“(Now) that's something Brevis has always come under criticism for, that he's just a one-trick pony. He stands there, and he just tries to hit six after six after six. I said on commentary, that could be the making of Brevis, so from that point of view, he's in that (list) just because I'm seeing him a lot at the moment,” Pietersen said.

However, the great England batter returned to Abhishek, terming him a “proper star”.

“Remember when Abhishek got that 150 (135 off 54 balls; 7 fours, 13 sixes) against England at the Wankhede (Stadium) last year... We interviewed him after the game.

"I just put my hand on his shoulder and I said, ‘young man, that is the best T20 innings I've ever seen in international cricket'. That kid is a proper star,” he said.

 

Pietersen was also aware of Abhishek's fireworks in the opening T20I against the Kiwis.

“When you know he's batting, you turn the TV on,” he added.

Pietersen, however, said it will be a “very big shout” to say England would win the T20 World Cup given how they are playing.

“The way England is playing, that's a very big shout,” he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

RCB Takeover: Pharma Tycoon Poonawalla Enters The Fray
RCB Takeover: Pharma Tycoon Poonawalla Enters The Fray
'Beyond medals lies your...' Tendulkar salutes Saina
'Beyond medals lies your...' Tendulkar salutes Saina
Rohit's hilarious advice to Kuldeep ahead of T20 WC
Rohit's hilarious advice to Kuldeep ahead of T20 WC
Big blow to T20 WC: Bangladesh say NO to India travel
Big blow to T20 WC: Bangladesh say NO to India travel
Ranji: Gill falls for 2-ball duck, Jadeja disappoints too
Ranji: Gill falls for 2-ball duck, Jadeja disappoints too

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos5:57

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at MGNREGA Workers Convention1:03

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at...

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Critical Care & Emergency hospital in Haridwar1:13

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Critical Care &...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO