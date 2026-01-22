'Beyond medals lies your...' Tendulkar salutes Saina

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI
January 22, 2026 19:07 IST

'You carried Indian badminton to the world stage and showed that belief, when matched with preparation, can change the course of a sport.'

Saina Nehwal

IMAGE: Former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton recently. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

  • Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to former badminton World No. 1 Saina Nehwal, who retired recently. 
  • Tendulkar said Saina inspired young athletes in India to believe that success at the highest level was possible. 
 

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid glowing tribute to former badminton world number one Saina Nehwal, saying her career was a testament to how greatness is built over time and that her legacy extended far beyond medals.

Saina, who has been out of action for the last two years due to a chronic knee condition, confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton earlier this week, saying her body could no longer cope with the physical demands of elite sport.

The 35-year-old from Hyderabad, a 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist, last played a competitive match at the Singapore Open in 2023 but did not formally announce her retirement at the time.

"Dear Saina, your career is proof that greatness is built one day at a time, with patience, courage, and consistency," Tendulkar said in a post on 'X'.

"You carried Indian badminton to the world stage and showed that belief, when matched with preparation, can change the course of a sport. Beyond the medals lies your greatest achievement."

Tendulkar said Saina's biggest achievement went beyond medals, as she inspired young athletes across the country to believe that success at the highest level was possible.

"Inspiring young athletes across the country to believe that global success is possible. Every sporting journey evolves, and while one phase ends, another begins," the batting icon wrote.

"One where your experience, perspective, and love for the game will continue to guide many. Thank you for everything you've given to Indian sport. Your influence will be felt for generations."

Saina's career was significantly impacted by a career-threatening knee injury at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

 

She made a strong comeback to win a World Championships bronze in 2017 and the Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, but recurring knee issues continued to disrupt her progress.

In 2024, she revealed that she has arthritis in her knees and that her cartilage has worn away, making it extremely difficult to train at the intensity required for top-level competition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
