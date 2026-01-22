Poonawalla confirms interest in acquiring RCB

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with the IPL trophy after RCB won the 2025 edition. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Businessman Adar Poonawalla shows interest in buying RCB.

Many big names, including Parth Jindal and Adani Group, have been rumoured to be interested in the franchise featuring Virat Kohli.

Valued at around $2 billion, RCB are the defending IPL champions.

RCB have certain apprehensions about using Chinnaswamy as their home ground.

The ownership transfer process of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gained momentum on Thursday as Adar Poonawalla said he will be tabling a "strong and competitive" bid for the IPL team.

RCB are the defending IPL champions and, perhaps, have the biggest fan base among the 10 teams in the league.

"Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for RCB, one of the best teams in the IPL," Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Pune-based vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India, wrote on his official 'X' handle.

However, the corporate czar did not reveal specifics such as timeline or a potential bid amount.

But the bid has to be made in the near future as the IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 26.

The effort to find a new owner for RCB, currently valued at around $105 million as per Forbes India, began in November last year by current owners United Spirits Ltd (USL), the Indian arm of global beverage major Diageo.

The June 4 stampede that killed 11 fans during RCB victory celebrations also accelerated the move to sell the team.

Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & CEO of United Spirits Ltd, had said: “RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL, however it's non-core to our alcobev business.

"This step reinforces USL's and Diageo's commitment to continue reviewing its India enterprise portfolio to enable sustained delivery of long-term value to all its stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL's best interest in mind.”

The United Spirits had acquired RCB from their original owner Vijay Mallya after his business ventures collapsed in 2016.

Other than Poonawalla, Hombale Films, owned by Vijay Kiragandur, is also in fray to own the RCB.

Hombale is the production house behind pan-India hit movies such as KGF and Kantara sequels. But an official statement is yet to be issued by the owners.

Will RCB play at Chinnaswamy?

Poonawalla's tweet comes at a time when RCB is speculated to be taking their home matches out of Bengaluru during IPL 2026.

Pune, Mumbai and Raipur are in touch with the franchise to host seven home-leg matches.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Wednesday had urged the RCB management to stay back in the city for their home matches, emphasising on the security and facility enhancements made to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, the RCB responded by saying that “there are still a few grey areas that need to be looked into, and we are considering these parameters and inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a responsible decision for the team and our fans.”

Recently, the Chinnaswamy staidum, the home ground of RCB, received conditional permission from the Karnataka government to hold IPL and international matches. The venue has been deprived of cricket since 11 fans were killed in a stampede during RCB's victory celebrations on June 4, 2025.

"We welcome Karnataka government's decision to allow matches to be held in the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium and we also recognise and highly appreciate KSCA's efforts in the ongoing infrastructure work that has led to this conditional approval to host matches," said RCB management in a statement.

They said details are still being on worked upon in that regard.

"From our preliminary conversations (with KSCA), there are still a few grey areas that need to be looked into, and we are considering these parameters and inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a responsible decision for the team and our fans,” the franchise added.