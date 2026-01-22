HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Big blow to T20 World Cup: Bangladesh say NO to India travel

Big blow to T20 World Cup: Bangladesh say NO to India travel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 17:22 IST

x

'We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka'

Bangladesh

IMAGE: The Bangladesh Cricket Board had requested the International Cricket Council to relocate Bangladesh's matches in the T20 World Cup to venues outside India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh on Thursday refused to send its national cricket team for the T20 World Cup in India, effectively paving the way for Scotland to take its place in the tournament roster after the ICC dismissed the country's demand for a change of venue.

 

Bangladesh had been served an ultimatum by the world body on Wednesday to either agree to travel to India or risk being replaced as there was no credible threat to the safety of their players, officials or fans there. The country was given time till Thursday to make its decision.

Bangladesh stand firm, Scotland on standby

However, taking a defiant position Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul, after a meeting with national team players, announced that the ICC's position was not acceptable to them.

"While our cricketers have worked hard to qualify for the World Cup, the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged. This concern is not based on abstract analysis," Nazrul said.

"We are not giving up hope yet; our team is ready. We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka," he added.

Bangladesh are due to play four games in India (three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai). The country raised security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was ousted from the IPL on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCB Chief Hopes For A Miracle From ICC!
BCB Chief Hopes For A Miracle From ICC!
Pakistan Trolls India Over Handshake Snub
Pakistan Trolls India Over Handshake Snub
'Hardest Job In India After PM's': Tharoor Backs Gauti
'Hardest Job In India After PM's': Tharoor Backs Gauti
'Cricket won't suffer if Bangladesh pull out'
'Cricket won't suffer if Bangladesh pull out'
Why Babar flopped in Big Bash League
Why Babar flopped in Big Bash League

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos5:57

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment2:41

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment

Watch: Rosy Starlings beautify Thoothukudi skies0:29

Watch: Rosy Starlings beautify Thoothukudi skies

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO