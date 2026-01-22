Ranji Trophy: Jadeja fails, Punjab seize early control

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for just seven runs. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab, led by Shubman Gill, took on Ravindra Jadeja’s Saurashtra in Rajkot on Thursday.

Gill’s toss troubles continued with Saurashtra opting to bat first.

Punjab’s bowlers quickly seized control. Harpreet Brar struck early to remove Harvik Desai, while Sanvir Singh picked up Chirag Desai’s wicket, leaving Saurashtra wobbling at 35 for 2 inside the first 10 overs.

Punjab strike early

The pressure only mounted when the third wicket fell at 41, bringing Jadeja to the crease earlier than expected, tasked with rebuilding the innings on his home turf.

But Punjab never allowed him to settle. Jass Inder produced a key breakthrough, dismissing Jadeja for just seven, dealing a major blow to Saurashtra’s hopes of recovery.

Jadeja's struggles after the Champions Trophy 2025 continued as he registered yet another poor outing with both bat and ball during the final ODI against New Zealand at Indore, conceding 41 runs in six overs while bowling without a wicket, and scoring a sluggish 12-ball 16.

Since the ICC Champions Trophy title win last year, Jadeja has endured a rough patch with just one wicket in six ODIs at an average of 298 and an economy rate of 6.2. With the bat, he has made 99 runs in five innings at an average of 24.75 with a best score of 32, but his strike rate has dipped to 88.39, which is not a great number for someone assigned a role of finishing things well for his team with a bat in hand.

Meanwhile, Punjab bowlers kept striking at regular intervals to reduce Saurashtra to 152 for 6 in 41 overs and firmly seize control of the contest.