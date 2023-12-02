Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's talent has earned him a place in the Indian ODI squad. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket legend AB de Villiers shared insights on Sanju Samson's inclusion in India's South Africa tour, anticipating the Kerala cricketer to thrive on Proteas wickets.

De Villiers, on his YouTube channel, expressed enthusiasm about Samson's presence in the ODI squad highlighting the challenge of facing bounce and movement in South Africa.

"It's great to see him in the team. He will enjoy the South African wickets. He stands tall when he bats. There's a bit of bounce and movement and all the batters will be tested," ABD said.

The 29-year-old made his ODI debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka and following that he has appeared in 13 matches and scored 390 runs with a strike rate of 104.

He further added that Samson will do well on South African pitches and India will also have an extra advantage since the Keralite cricketer gives an option with the gloves.

"But someone like Sanju, I think, will do well. And he also gives you an option with the gloves," he added.

Samson, solely part of the ODI squad for the tour, offers versatility. The series kicks off with T20Is on December 10, followed by ODIs starting December 17.