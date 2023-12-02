News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gave him a lollypop to suck on: Harbhajan on Chahal's selection

Gave him a lollypop to suck on: Harbhajan on Chahal's selection

Source: ANI
December 02, 2023 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal was picked for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

A day after India announced their squad for the all-important tour of South Africa, former spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday questioned Yuzvendra Chahal's selection for the tour, and said that they gave him a "lollypop to suck on."

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s selection committee, named the Men in Blue's squad for all three formats. Chahal has been included in the Indian ODI team for SA tour.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Bhajji said that it was beyond his understanding why the 33-year-old was selected to the ODI squad but not for the T20I team.

 

"There is no Yuzvendra Chahal in T20 format. You kept him in ODIs but not T20Is. They just gave him a lollypop to suck on. We won't take in the format where you do well but will take for other formats. It's beyond my understanding," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the former spinner said that the Proteas tour won't be easy for the Indian players and will be tough for the batters since the 'Men in Blue' won't have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in their squad.

"South Africa tour is not easy. It's tough for batters. There you won't have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Youth are indeed getting opportunities. It's a good thing. But I don't think that selectors had a chat with Rahane, Pujara, or Umesh Yadav because whenever Yadav has played in Tests, he has performed," he added.

On the other hand, following his inclusion on the ODI squad, Chahal took to his official social media account and wrote, "Here we go AGAIN!"

The tour will begin with the three-match T20I affair on December 10 at the Kingsmead Stadium. The second T20I will be played on December 12 at the St George's Oval. The 20-over format will conclude on December 14 at the Wanderers Stadium.

The 50-over clash will kick off on December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium. The second and final ODI will be played on December 19 and December 21 respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: Aussie WC stars keep base price at Rs 2 crore
IPL: Aussie WC stars keep base price at Rs 2 crore
Controversial trophy photo: Marsh unfazed by backlash
Controversial trophy photo: Marsh unfazed by backlash
Axar's redemption: World Cup heartbreak to T20s hero
Axar's redemption: World Cup heartbreak to T20s hero
It seemed after World Cup I was retiring, but...: Messi
It seemed after World Cup I was retiring, but...: Messi
Lahaul, Spiti Hidden Under Snow
Lahaul, Spiti Hidden Under Snow
'India should not wait for the clock to act'
'India should not wait for the clock to act'
Italian PM Meloni shares 'Melodi selfie' with Modi
Italian PM Meloni shares 'Melodi selfie' with Modi

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

SKY, Rahul To Lead T20s, ODIs In SA

SKY, Rahul To Lead T20s, ODIs In SA

Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways

Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances