Shami Cheers Bengal

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 02, 2023 11:20 IST
IMAGE: Mohammed Shami cheered the Bengal team during their Vijay Hazare contest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram
 

Mohammed Shami stole the show off the pitch as he returned to his old hunting ground.

On a break after his dazzling performance in World Cup 2023, Shami was seen cheering the Bengal team during their Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Shami, who has developed an ankle condition, also cheered younger brother Mohammed Kaif who is playing for Bengal. As per CAB sources, Shami was seen limping during his visit.

Posting a couple of pictures of his visit on his Instagram account, Shami wrote, 'Nothing's changed, still the best. Good luck Bengal team.'

 

