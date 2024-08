IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with his coach Ramakant Achrekar. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

The Maharashtra urban development department has approved a proposal for a memorial dedicated to renowned cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who trained Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and numerous other Mumbai cricketers.

IMAGE: Tendulkar's tweet about the memorial for Achrekar Sir. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Achrekar passed away in Mumbai at age 87 on January 2, 2019.

He belonged to that near extinct tribe of cricket coaches who gave talented Mumbai boys hope and imparted knowledge that they carried a lifetime.