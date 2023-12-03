'The lessons have stayed...': Sachin remembers coach

The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar fondly remembered his childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, on what would have been his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Tendulkar, taking to the platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed his heartfelt wishes to his late coach, acknowledging him as the architect behind his cricketing journey. Accompanying the message was a nostalgic childhood photograph capturing Tendulkar engrossed in batting lessons under the tutelage of his cherished coach.

In a tweet, Tendulkar paid tribute to Achrekar, emphasising the enduring impact of the lessons imparted by the man who played an instrumental role in shaping his cricketing destiny. The cricketing maestro expressed his gratitude on the occasion of Achrekar's birth anniversary, stating, ‘To the man who made me the cricketer I became! The lessons he taught me have stayed with me throughout my life.

Remembering you all the more on your birth anniversary. Thank you so much for everything you did for me Achrekar Sir.’

Ramakant Achrekar, the revered coach, left an indelible mark on Indian cricket before passing away at the age of 87 on January 2, 2019. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the sport as a coach, he was honored with the Dronacharya Award in 1990. Additionally, he received the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2010, a testament to his significant impact on the cricketing landscape of the nation.

Sachin Tendulkar, often hailed as the ‘Little Master’, stands tall with the highest run tally in Test cricket, amassing 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an impressive average of over 53. His Test record includes 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries, showcasing his unparalleled consistency and prowess on the longest format of the game.

In the limited-overs arena, Tendulkar's brilliance shines through with 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83, embellished with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries—a testament to his enduring legacy as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport.